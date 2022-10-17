HC seeks details of recovery proceedings initiated against PFI

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 17, 2022 22:28 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to inform the court about the steps initiated against the properties owned by Popular Front of India (PFI) and its State general secretary A. Abdul Satar for recovering the damages caused during the hartal by the supporters of the PFI in the State on September 23. The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Muhammed Nias C. P. directed the State government to file an affidavit giving details of the damage amount quantified in each crime registered in connection with the hartal. The court also asked the State government to give the particulars of the arrest and bail applications, if any, pending before the various courts in the State in connection with the cases registered. The court issued the order when a suo motu hearing in the contempt of court case filed against the PFI and Abdul Satar for calling a flash hartal came up for hearing. The court also directed that the affidavit should also contain details regarding the status of the infrastructural and other arrangements made for the effective functioning of the Claims Commissioner.

KSRTC staff injuries

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the KSRTC to inform the court about the details of the treatment given to the employees who were injured in the violence during the hartal held by the PFI on September 23. Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the KSRTC to state whether they had been given adequate support by the management. The court issued the directives when the petitions against the move to introduce single duty systems in the KSRTC came up for hearing. When the petitions came up for hearing, the government Pleader submitted that it was seriously considering the recovery of the loss caused to the KSRTC during the hartal from the PFI The judge said that the court was aware that the KSRTC employees were injured on account of violence on the hartal day. Obviously, they required the full support of civil society and KSRTC.

