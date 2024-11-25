 />

HC seeks details of AWHO apartment owners in Vyttila

Published - November 25, 2024 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Kerala on Monday (November 25) sought details of the owners residing in the apartments at Chander Kunj Army Towers, Silver Sand Island, Vyttila, to provide alternative accommodation options for them.

Justice C. P. Mohamed Nias sought the information while considering petitions filed by Ciby George, a retired army officer, and the other occupants who have been seeking steps to ensure their safety due to the alleged deterioration of a pair of 29-storey apartment towers that were built in 2016. The Bench adjourned the matter to November 29.

The Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) had submitted an affidavit which included a proposal to refund the construction cost of the Chander Kunj Army Towers to the apartment owners. Subsequently, the Bench granted two weeks for all parties, including the petitioners, to submit their suggestions and objections.

As per the AWHO’s affidavit, the compensation will range from ₹59.64 lakh to ₹68.06 lakh, depending on the tower and the floor, for which approximately ₹175 crore would have to be paid as compensation, although a sum of ₹136 crore had been collected from the apartment owners. Additionally, the allottees will retain ownership of the Undivided Share of Land. The AWHO also confirmed that the refund process would be completed within four weeks of the court’s directive.

The High Court intervention follows an Interlocutory Application filed by Mr. George, seeking an urgent order to evacuate the residents within a specified time frame. He contended that multiple agencies had found that the apartments were unsafe to live in.

