HC seeks clarification on SIT supervising authority

Transfer of ADGP looking into actor sexual assault case

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State Police Chief (SPC) to clarify whether any order appointing the new Crime Branch (CB) chief as the supervising authority of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the actor sexual assault case had been issued.

The Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Sophy Thomas passed the directive when a petition filed by film director Baiju Kottarakara against the transfer of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S. Sreejith from the post of Crime Branch chief and the supervising officer of the sexual assault case came up for hearing.

The State government submitted that the order issued on January 7, 2022, reconstituting the SIT in the case had only mentioned the name of Mr. Sreejith in his capacity as the head of the Crime Branch and as such, when he was transferred to another department, the incumbent officer Shaik Darvesh Saheb would assume the charge of supervision of the SIT.

The Bench observed that Section 97 of the Kerala Police Act did not say that an officer who was the head of an SIT could not be altered. Nor did it say anything on the posting of a Crime Branch chief. The Section prescribed a minimum tenure of two years for police officers posted as SPC, Inspector General in charge of ranges, Superintendent of Police or Commissioners in charge of police districts and station house officers.

According to the petitioner, the government had issued an order appointing Mr. Sreejith as the supervising officer of the SIT and the two-year tenure would expire only in June 2024. Therefore, the order removing Mr. Sreejith from the supervisory officer was illegal.

Mr. Sreejith has now been posted as Transport Commissioner and Mr. Saheb is the new Crime Branch chief. The action of the government in removing Mr. Sreejith before completing two years’ service in the post was illegal and arbitrary. The petitioner submitted that the government had taken off the post of the Crime Branch chief from him with a mala fide intention of saving the actual perpetrators of the crime.

The petitioner sought to declare that Mr. Sreejith was entitled to continue the supervision of the case.