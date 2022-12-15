HC seeks CBI view on anticipatory bail plea in ISRO conspiracy case

December 15, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the CBI on the anticipatory bail pleas of former Director General of Police Siby Mathew, former Gujarat DGP R.B. Sreekumar, two police officers, and an Intelligence Bureau official, all accused in a case registered in connection with the alleged conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist S. Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 espionage case.

The Supreme Court on December 2 quashed the anticipatory bails granted earlier by the High Court to the accused and directed the High Court to finally dispose of the petitions on merit in four weeks.

Besides the former IPS officers, others arraigned as accused in the case are former police officers S. Vijayan and Thampi S. Durga Dutt and former IB officer P.S. Jayaprakash.

