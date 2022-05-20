HC seeks action against vehicles violating safety standards

Unauthorised use of name boards, emblems, flags, lights

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Transport Commissioner to take necessary steps to ensure strict compliance of its earlier order for action against vehicles which have installed unauthoirsed name boards, emblems, flags, multi-coloured lights and other objects that violated safety standards.

The court passed the directive when a writ petition filed by the Principal of Sabari PTB Smaraka Higher Secondary School, Adakkaputhur, Ottappalam, against the motor vehicle authorities’ refusal to endorse its vehicle as educational institution bus (contract carriage) came up for hearing.

The court noted that a large number of vehicles were being driven without displaying registration marks appropriately.

The court observed that it was also the duty of the police and the enforcement officers of the Motor Vehicles department to keep an eye on vehicles carrying the name boards “Government of India”, “Government of Kerala”, “Kerala State”, “Government Vehicle”, to mislead the police and the motor vehicles officers and subject them to a thorough checking, besides verifying the identity of persons travelling in them and initiate appropriate proceedings in accordance with the law.

The government submitted that all the government departments were instructed to ensure that none of the vehicles under their administrative control use curtains/dark films or any material, which affected the visual transmission percentage, through the windscreens/ windows, as stipulated in the Motor Vehicles Act.

The court asked the Centre to inform the court about the steps taken by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to prevent unauthorised use of name board, emblem, flag, sliding cloth curtains and others on motor vehicles owned or used by the Central government departments.