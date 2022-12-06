HC says no to operation of helicopter service for Sabarimala pilgrimage

December 06, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday made it clear that any aviation service to the temporary helipad at Nilakkal other than for emergency services could be operated only with the prior permission of the Pathanamthitta district administration and the District Police chief as the area was a special security zone.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar added that no operator in the aviation sector could offer any special darshan facility for pilgrims at Sabariala.

The court passed the order while disposing of a suo motu case initiated following the reports of the helicopter service. The court pointed out that the tour company based in Kochi which had advertised about operation of helicopter service to Sabarimala without the permission of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) should not have released such an advertisement.

The court observed that the use of the helipad at Nilakkal should be confined to emergency operations. Any operation could be undertaken during pilgrim season only with the prior permission of the TDB, district authorities and Police Chief since it was a temporary helipad .In fact regular operations from the helipad should be avoided to the maximum extent.

The TDB submitted that as per the register maintained at the Nilakkal helipad, four operations were conducted in the year 2021 and five services in 2022.