HC says ‘no’ to capturing Arikompan, forms panel to suggest steps to prevent it from straying to settlements

March 29, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday constituted a five-member committee of experts (CoE) to suggest measures to prevent Arikompan, wild elephant roaming in Munnar, from straying into human settlements, other than the capture and holding of the elephant in continued captivity.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. observed that pending receipt of the report of the CoE, deployment of forest personnel and kumki elephants should be continued for safeguarding the people in the settlements from the elephant.

The court observed that in the event of a situation in which the elephant concerned posed a threat even to the lives of the personnel deployed, then it shall be tranquilised and immobilised for the limited purpose of fastening a radio collar to keep track of the animal till the submission of the report by the committee on April 5.

While dealing with a case filed against the decision of the Forest department to tranquilise and capture the elephant, the court observed that the CoE shall keep in mind that the ultimate objective was to strike a balance between the conflicting interests of residents of the localities concerned and the animal.

The CoE comprised Arun R.S., Chief Conservator of Forests (High Range Circle), Kottayam; Pramod H., Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Project Tiger, Kottayam; N.V.K. Ashraf, Chief Veterinarian and Vice-President, Wildlife Trust of India; P.S. Easa, Chairman of Care Earth Trust, Chennai, and former Director of Kerala Forest Research Institute; and Ramesh Babu, senior lawyer and amicus curiae appointed by the court who shall function as the convener of the committee.

The bull elephant, currently in musth, was moving around in the company of a herd comprising cow elephants and calves. Any attempt to capture it at this stage would be dangerous not only to the personnel deployed for tranquilising it but also to the animal.

The court required data to explore other options for preventing the animal from straying into settlements and could rely on the experts’ opinion while issuing directives in the matter.

The court also observed that the balance of convenience would lie in protecting the interests of the elephant against immediate capture and the prospect of a life in captivity. It added that it had come across various instances of cruelty to captive elephants in the State and also seen the deplorable state in which elephants had been held captive in various locations.

“Adding another wild elephant to that list of hapless ‘converts’ would run counter to our fundamental duty to protect wildlife and have compassion for living creatures, as envisaged under Article 51A (g) of the Constitution,” the court said.