HC restraint on framing of charges in Vandana murder case

October 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala HIgh Court on Wednesday restrained till November 6 the trial court from framing charges against Sandeep, sole accused in the case relating to the murder of Vandana Das, house surgeon at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the order when a petition filed by K.G. Mohandas, father of Vandana Das, and his wife seeking a CBI probe into the case came up for hearing. The petition was posted for further hearing on November 6. The State Police Chief in a report submitted that the police officers had heard the petitioners on October 17 regarding their complaints about the probe. The report sought more time to examine the complaint in detail in the light of the investigation conducted so far.

“When such a report is submitted by the State Police Chief, I think some more time is to be given. The trial court shall not frame charge till next posting date ”, the court said.

The petitioner alleged that the investigation was not on the right track. The petitioners submitted that the police deliberately acted as mute spectators to the brutal murder. When some members of the police were involved in the incident, the investigation by the police would not bring out the truth However, the State government had submitted that a fair and impartial investigation had been conducted into the case. The investigation conducted so far had not revealed that the police personnel present on the spot had committed any illegal omission as alleged by the petitioner. The investigation was being conducted in an utmost professional manner. All scientific methods were being used for unearthing the truth in this case. Therefore, there was no need for a CBI probe into the case, it said

