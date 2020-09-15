HC restraint on expelling students from online classes

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed St. Joseph Public School, Manalimukku, Ernakulam, not to expel any student from online classes for not paying fee.
Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive on a petition filed by Biju C.N. and six other parents challenging the removal of their children studying in the school from online classes because of their inability to pay the full school fee.
When the petition came up, the counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education submitted that the board did not encourage expulsion of students from classes on grounds of not paying fee.
The court also directed the petitioners to inform it the time frame within which they were ready to pay the fee.
The petitioners said that most of the parents who belonged to lower middle class families had become jobless and financially broke due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They alleged that the school authorities had removed 270 students from online classes for non-payment of full fee.
