HC restraint on evicting occupants, demolishing buildings on evicted land in Munnar

October 31, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered that buildings, whether commercial or residential, on government land taken over from encroachers in Munnar and other parts of Idukki district as part of the drive against encroachments shall not be demolished until further orders.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen also ordered that while evicting encroachers from government land on which they had constructed residential houses, only a symbolic delivery of that houses may be undertaken without evicting the occupants.

The court, however, made it clear that nothing prevented the district administration from taking over any land adjacent to the dwellings. In regard to the continuity of the occupation, it could be finally decided based on the decisions of the government at appropriate time.

The court also ordered that if any commercial building was being evicted, occupants could be permitted to occupy the land on licence on any fee to be decided by the district administration or the government, subject to the final decision by the court or by the government as the case may be.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by One Earth One Life seeking to evict encroachers from government land as well as prevent illegal constructions on such lands in Munnar and other parts of the district came up for hearing.

The government pleader submitted that encroachers on 239.42 acres, including certain commercial buildings, had been evicted and taken possession by the State government.

The court also noted that some of the land taken over by the government had been cultivated with cardamom, tea and used for other agricultural purposes. Therefore urgent attention was required to maintain such cultivation and ensure that the crops were not destroyed.

The court, therefore, suggested that such land could be entrusted to Kudumbashree or the right to use “usufructs” be auctioned and they be maintained on such terms and conditions as it deemed fit.

The court also asked the State government to evolve some mechanism for verification of patta or titles and for issuing genuineness certificates for the land.