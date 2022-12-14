HC restraint on arresting Sabu in MLA insult case

December 14, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the police not to arrest Sabu M Jacob, chief coordinator, Twenty20, and five others in a case registered against them for allegedly humiliating CPI(M) MLA P.V Sreenijin in public.

The case has been registered against them under the provisions of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint lodged by the MLA.

Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the petitioners to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the investigating officer for interrogation as and when directed. The court ordered that prior notice be issued by the investigating officer to the petitioners to appear before him.

The court observed that the investigation had to proceed. However, the arrest of the petitioners did not appear to be necessary for the time being. The court ordered that the investigation officer, if found necessary, shall interrogate the petitioners on any day between 10 a.m. and 12 noon after giving adequate intervals.

The court passed the order when a petition filed by Mr. Jacob and others seeking to quash the case came up for hearing. The court also issued notice to Mr. Sreenijin.