HC restrains constructions above 3 floors in Munnar

June 13, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday restrained construction of buildings above three floors in Munnar for two weeks.

The court passed the interim order when public interest litigations by One Earth, One life, Paristhithi Samrakshna Samiti, Idukki, and others against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district came up before it.

The court also directed the Idukki District Collector to furnish the disaster management plan of the district. The court also appointed High Court lawyer Harish Vasudevan as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case.

The court, during the hearing, pointed out that the district disaster management authority (DDMA) of Wayanad had imposed certain restrictions on the height of buildings and directed secretaries of all panchayats, municipalities, and other authorities in the district not to issue permits for construction of buildings exceeding the height limits.

The same restriction could be imposed in Munnar as, just like Wayanad, it was also an ecologically sensitive area.