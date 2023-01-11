HC restrains Aravana sales as cardamom used found to contain pesticide residues

January 11, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday restrained the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) from selling Aravana payasam, distributed as prasadam in tin cans, at Sabarimala as it had been found that the cardamoms used for making it contained pesticide residues exceeding the maximum residue limit (MRL) stipulated by the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants Toxins and Residues) Regulations.

A Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendra and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar, however, made it clear that the court’s order would not stand in the way of the TDB making Aravana either without cardamom or after procuring cardamom which meets the safety standards in consultation with the Spices Board.

The Bench passed the order after noticing that the samples tested were not conforming to the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins, and Residues) Regulations, 2011 and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

Test results

The test results had led to the conclusion that though the amount of cardamom used in the making of Aravana was only 0.21% of the total ingredients, the board could not be permitted to continue with the sale of Aravana made with the contaminated cardamom, the court observed.

The samples tested at the Government Analyst’s Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram and the Quality Evaluation Laboratory of the Spices Board, Kochi, were found to contain pesticides exceeding the MRL of pesticides.

The report of the analysis done at the Spices Board’s lab pointed out that the samples were not conforming to the FSS (Contaminants, Toxins, and Residues) Regulation, 2011. Therefore, it was unsafe as per 3(1)(zz)(xxi) of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006.

The court ordered the testing of samples of cardamom when a writ petition filed by Ayyappa Spices, an Idukki-based firm dealing with cardamom, challenging the awarding of the contract for the supply of cardamom to Sunil of Kollam came up for hearing.

Petitioners’ contention

The petitioner contended that the TDB had cancelled the tenders submitted by the petitioner and two other contractors for the supply of cardamom on the ground that the samples given by them contained some pesticide residues. The TDB had cancelled the tenders invoking the urgency clause and sought to purchase cardamom through local purchases. Thus, the board invited quotations from their own people without giving any newspaper advertisement and awarded the contract of supply to Mr. Sunil.

The petitioner alleged that the sample given by Mr. Sunil was tested at a laboratory at Pampa which had no facility to identify the pesticide residues. The TDB wanted to purchase cardamom locally with a view to indulging in corruption. In fact, the present supplier had no previous experience. Nor he had an FSSAI certificate, the petitioner alleged.