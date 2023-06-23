ADVERTISEMENT

HC restores dismissed petition for law against superstitious practices

June 23, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday restored a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the State government to enact a law against superstitious practices such as sorcery and black magic. The Bench led by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti had earlier dismissed the petition filed by the Kerala Yukthi Vadhi Sangam as no lawyer represented the petitioner when it was taken up for hearing. In a petition, P.V. Jeevesh, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that he could not appear before the court as he was held up in another court. There was no wilful lapse on his part, he submitted.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench asked the State government to inform the court about the government efforts to enact the Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill.

