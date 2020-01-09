HC: respond to plea on market value assessment

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the State Government and the District Collector on a plea by those living near the Maradu apartments seeking a directive to assess the present market value of houses and other structures within 200-metre radius of the flats.

In the petition, Harichandra Sai K.R. and others said they were anxious and concerned about their houses.

According to the petitioners, the authorities have no clear plan as regards the compensation to be given to residents in case their houses are damaged due to the implosion of the flats.

Unfair move

In fact, they were not responsible for the construction of the illegal flats. They have been living at the place for several decades.

Therefore, it is unfair to penalise the residents for negligence on the part of the builders.

Besides, they had invested their hard-earned money in the construction of houses, the petition said.

It added that the authorities were bound to protect the life and property of the petitioners. If their houses and other structures collapse due to the impact of the demolition, with the value of property not being assessed, they will be put to irreparable loss.

The assessment of the market value of houses will enable the authorities to fix adequate compensation if the buildings suffer damage, the petitioners pointed out.