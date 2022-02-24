HC reserves verdict on Dileep’s plea

DGP submits three months required to complete probe

The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by actor Dileep seeking to quash further investigation in the actor sexual assault case following revelations of alleged hatching of a conspiracy to murder investigation officers in the assault case.

When arguments on the petition resumed on Thursday before Justice Kauser Edappagath, Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji submitted that three months’ time was required to complete further investigation in the case. He also submitted before the judge an action plan regarding further investigation.

The DGP submitted that no material was produced to substantiate the allegation by the petitioner that there was mala fide intention on the part of the investigation officer to fabricate the case against him.

S. Sreekumar, senior counsel for the survivor, argued that if the actor was so confident that the allegations were false and fabricated, why he feared about the investigation. Let further investigation be continued and the truth brought out.

B. Raman Pillai, senior counsel for the petitioner, submitted that director Balachandrakumar was "hired" by investigation officer Baiju Paulose and made him issue the false statement when the police officer realised that the trial in the sexual assault case was not going in the prosecution's favour.

He also submitted that it was a cooked-up story. It was evident from the fact that Balachandrakumar had sent a representation to the Chief Minister before making revelations in public.

The court then asked if it was a concocted story, he would not have approached the Chief Minister and it would have been much easier for him to go directly to the Station House Officer to get a crime registered.