HC reserves order to March 21 on pleas of two V-Cs against Chancellor’s orders

March 18, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday reserved its order to March 21 on writ petitions challenging the Chancellor’s orders declaring ab initio void the appointments of M.V. Narayanan and M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellors of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and Calicut University respectively, and directing them to vacate their posts.

The court also extended till March 21 its earlier order asking the Chancellor not to give effect to his orders in this regard, when the petition filed by the V-Cs challenging the Chancellor’s orders came up for hearing. According to the petitioners, the Chancellor had no power to issue such an order or review his earlier orders appointing them as V-Cs.

As per the law, the Chancellor could remove a V-C only on charges of misappropriation or mismanagement of funds or misbehaviour. No such allegations had been levelled against the petitioners.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.