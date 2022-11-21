HC reserves order on pleas for cancelling bail of Eldose

November 21, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday reserved its order on the petitions filed by the State government and the survivor seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court to Congress MLA Eldose Kunnappillil in a sexual assault case against him. The government said in its petition that the Additional Sessions Court was wrong in granting anticipatory bail when the investigation was at the initial stage and therefore his custodial interrogation was highly necessary. When the petitions came up for hearing, the court orally observed that initially there was love, then rape, followed by certain consensual acts, and then love again. “It appears to be an unusual story”. But still, if any of these were not consensual, it was rape. But all these sequences of events had to be read together. The court also orally observed that Section 376 of IPC (rape) was added later in the case by an additional statement. “That shows that this sexual assault was nowhere in the picture in the earlier stage. It was not in the FIR either.”

