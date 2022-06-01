HC reserves order on plea for more time to complete further probe

Conspiracy to murder probe officers in actor assault case

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a petition by the prosecution seeking more time to complete the further investigation in the case relating to the conspiracy to murder the investigation officers in the actor sexual assault case.

Justice Kauser Edappagathu who reserved the order earlier in the day declined the plea by the counsel for the survivor that the judge be recused from hearing the petition as he had heard the actor attack cases when he had served as the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Judge. The judge said he could not recuse from hearing the petition as he had already passed the order granting time on the main petition.

The prosecution moved the court for more time to complete the investigation as the deadline fixed by the court had expired on May 31.

When the petition came up for hearing, senior counsel for the actor submitted that the reasons cited for more time were baseless. One of the grounds was that the memory card containing the visuals of the sexual assault had to be sent for examination to the Forensic Science Laboratory as it was accessed many times and its hash value had been changed.

The counsel further submitted that the hash value was found to have been changed in 2020. In fact, the prosecution had not taken any steps during that last two years to get it examined. He also pointed out that the police could not investigate the leakage of the contents in the memory card from the custody of court.

In fact, the High Court vigilance had already started an inquiry into the issue. Besides, the attempt of the prosecution was to malign the judiciary. The counsel further contended that the intention of the prosecution was to prolong the trial of the case.

The counsel also dismissed as baseless the allegation of the prosecution that Dileep was in possession of either the original drive or a copy of the memory card.

Meanwhile, Justice Benchu Kurian Thomas adjourned to June 3 the hearing on a petition filed by the survivor alleging attempts to sabotage the further investigation into the case.

When the petition came up for hearing, the government supported the plea of the survivor for continuing the further investigation into the case under the supervision of the High Court.

In a statement, the government submitted that the investigation agency was proceeding in the right direction to unearth the offence. The investigation agency was very much aware of the apprehension of the survivor. The Investigation would be finalised as early as possible. It was the bounden duty of the State to ensure justice to all victims of the crimes.

The State was taking all possible legal steps to ensure the same to the petitioner as well. The prosecution and the investigation team was taking all possible efforts to take the case to its logical conclusion and get the accused punished.

The investigation team was not in any way influenced by any outside consideration. The Special Investigation Team had been racing against time to collect all possible evidence in the case. In fact, the survivor had been taken into confidence at all stage of the cases. There was absolutely no political or any other extraneous influence or interfere in the investigation. The petitioners apprehension in this regard was baseless., the statement said.