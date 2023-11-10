HC reserves order on plea for fresh election to Kerala Varma college chairman post

November 10, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kochi

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its order on a writ petition filed by Sreekuttan S., KSU Chairman candidate in the union elections to Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, seeking fresh elections to the post. When the petition came up for hearing, the court, which had gone through the poll-related records produced by the Returning Officer, orally noted that four invalid votes were treated as valid ones during the recounting. As per the election bylaw, only valid votes could be counted. The court orally pointed out that the invalid votes had gone up to 27 from 23 during the recounting.

The number of NOTA votes had come down from 19 to 18 after recounting. Besides, the rejected ballot papers did not contain endorsement by the returning officer as required under the bylaws. The court also orally noted that the application of the rival candidate seeking recounting did not specify the reason for recounting.

The petitioner contended the entire election process was initiated due to extraneous intervention.He argued that the valid votes were declared invalid during the recounting.