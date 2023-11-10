HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC reserves order on plea for fresh election to Kerala Varma college chairman post

Court orally notes that four invalid votes were treated as valid during recounting. As per election bylaw, only valid votes can be considered for recounting

November 10, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its order on a writ petition filed by Sreekuttan S., KSU Chairman candidate in the union elections to Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, seeking fresh elections to the post. When the petition came up for hearing, the court, which had gone through the poll-related records produced by the Returning Officer, orally noted that four invalid votes were treated as valid ones during the recounting. As per the election bylaw, only valid votes could be counted. The court orally pointed out that the invalid votes had gone up to 27 from 23 during the recounting.

The number of NOTA votes had come down from 19 to 18 after recounting. Besides, the rejected ballot papers did not contain endorsement by the returning officer as required under the  bylaws. The court also orally noted that the application of the rival candidate seeking recounting did not specify the reason for recounting.

The petitioner contended the entire election process was initiated due to extraneous intervention.He argued that the valid votes were declared invalid during the recounting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.