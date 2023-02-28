ADVERTISEMENT

HC reserves order on plea for conducting Senate, Syndicate polls of Calicut varsity

February 28, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition seeking a directive to the Chancellor to take steps to conduct elections to the Senate and Syndicate of Calicut University, the terms of which will end on March 6, 2023. In his petition, Shiby M. Thomas, a Senate member, said the Vice Chancellor had not yet issued notifications for elections to the bodies. The Vice Chancellor was delaying the conduct of elections to constitute temporary bodies with persons with political affiliation, the petitioner said.

