HC reserves order on bail plea of SFI leader

August 05, 2022 21:03 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its order on a bail petition filed by Arsho P.M., State secretary, Students Federation of India (SFI), in a case relating to an attempt to murder an Erattupetta-based man Nissam Nazar.

This is the second bail petition moved by him. Earlier, the court had rejected his bail petition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecution case was that the petitioner along with other accused had trespassed into the residence of Mr. Nazar at about 11.30 p.m. on November 17, 2018, with an intention to commit culpable homicide and attacked him with deadly weapons causing injuries to him.

When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecution submitted that the custody of the petitioner was no longer required. The petitioner contended that he was entitled to statutory bail under Section 167(2)(a)(ii) of the Code of Criminal Procedures as the police had not yet filed the final report in the case.

Counsel for Nazar, while opposing the bail plea, pointed out that the petitioner was the mastermind behind the attack. The bail granted earlier to the petitioner was cancelled by the High Court Court on February 28, 2022, as he had violated the bail conditions.

The petitioner was roaming about in the State, participating in various party meetings even after the cancellation of the bail.. He was also involved in many other criminal cases.