HC reserves order Crime Branch’s plea

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its order on a petition by the Crime Branch challenging an order of the Additional Special Sessions Court, Ernakulam, rejecting its plea for sending the memory card containing the visuals of the alleged sexual assault on the actor for forensic analysis.

The prosecution contended that the trial court's order amounted to interference in the investigation. The memory card had been accessed without authorisation. In fact, forensic examination was part of the investigation. Therefore, the trial court’s decision was illegal.