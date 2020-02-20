HC reserves its verdict in Fazal murder case

The State government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the murder of National Development Front (NDF) activist Mohammed Fazal was a sequel to the NDF-RSS standoff in Thalassery in October 2006.
When a petition filed by P.K. Abdul Sathar, elder brother of Fazal, seeking a directive for conducting a further investigation in the case came up for hearing, the State government submitted that further investigation was required in the case.
Fazal of Madapedika at Kodiyeri was murdered by a group of CPI(M) sympathisers after he defected from the CPI(M) and joined the NDF on October 22, 2006.
The petition said RSS activist Subeesh alias Kuppy Subeesh arrested by the Koothuparamba police had confessed his involvement in the murder case.
The confession made by Subeesh was out of his free will.
The court reserved its verdict on the petition.
