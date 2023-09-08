HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

HC reserves its order on plea for further probe by CBI into Balabhaskar’s death

September 08, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a writ petition filed by the father of violinist Balabhaskar who died in a car accident, seeking directive to the CBI to conduct a further investigation in the case.

Opposing the plea, counsel for the CBI submitted that the investigation in the case had revealed that there was no evidence of any conspiracy behind the violinist’s death. Nor was there any criminal intention on the part of the accused to commit a crime. It was a case of road accident caused by rash and negligent driving.

The petition was filed by K.C. Unni, father of Balabhaskar, and another person. The violinist and his daughter died in the accident in Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of September 25, 2018. His wife was injured in the accident.

The case had been handed over to the CBI following the parents’ complaints that the conclusion of the police that it was a case of road accident was not correct. The CBI took over the investigation on July 27, 2020 and filed a final chargesheet. The petitioners alleged that the CBI has not conducted a proper investigation and had submitted the final chargesheet in a hasty manner.

The court had earlier deferred the trial in the case when the petition came up for hearing last time.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.