HC reserves its order on plea for further probe by CBI into Balabhaskar’s death

September 08, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a writ petition filed by the father of violinist Balabhaskar who died in a car accident, seeking directive to the CBI to conduct a further investigation in the case.

Opposing the plea, counsel for the CBI submitted that the investigation in the case had revealed that there was no evidence of any conspiracy behind the violinist’s death. Nor was there any criminal intention on the part of the accused to commit a crime. It was a case of road accident caused by rash and negligent driving.

The petition was filed by K.C. Unni, father of Balabhaskar, and another person. The violinist and his daughter died in the accident in Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of September 25, 2018. His wife was injured in the accident.

The case had been handed over to the CBI following the parents’ complaints that the conclusion of the police that it was a case of road accident was not correct. The CBI took over the investigation on July 27, 2020 and filed a final chargesheet. The petitioners alleged that the CBI has not conducted a proper investigation and had submitted the final chargesheet in a hasty manner.

The court had earlier deferred the trial in the case when the petition came up for hearing last time.