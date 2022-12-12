HC reminds KSRTC of its promise to pay salaries in time

December 12, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday reminded the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that it had directed the utility to pay salaries and other allowances of its staff in time on the basis of its specific understanding that the payment would not be delayed, at least not unreasonably. Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when a petition relating to the payment of salary of the KSRTC staff came up for hearing. The court noted that even on Monday, the salary of the last month had not been paid.

