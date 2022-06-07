HC relief for Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu till Friday

Actor-producer Vijay Babu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 07, 2022 19:37 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday further extended till Friday its interim directive to the police not to arrest actor Vijay Babu in a rape case filed by an actor.

When his anticipatory bail petition came up for hearing, Additional Director General of Prosecution Gracious Kuriakose sought adjournment of the hearing till Friday through videoconferencing as he was in quarantine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court also adjourned to Friday actor’s another anticipatory bail petition in a second case registered against him for revealing the complainant’s identity.

Mr. Babu was booked for rape on a petition filed by the survivor on April 22 soon after which he had fled the country to Dubai via Bengaluru. Police booked a second case against him on April 27 after he revealed the identity of the survivor in a social media outburst from Dubai.