HC relief for Vijay Babu till Friday

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday further extended till Friday its interim directive to the police not to arrest actor Vijay Babu in the rape case filed by an actor.

When his anticipatory bail petition came up for hearing, Additional Director General of Prosecution Gracious Kuriakose sought adjournment of the hearing till Friday through videoconferencing as he was in quarantine.

The court also adjourned to Friday actor’s another anticipatory bail petition in a second case registered against him for revealing the complainant’s identity.