HC rejects the bail plea of Sivasankar

April 13, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of M. Sivasankar, former private secretary to the Chief Minister, in an money laundering Enforcement Directorate case in connection with the LIFE mission corruption case.

Dismssing his bail petition, Justice A. Badharudeen observed that that the petitioner could not be held as a person who would flee from trial. However, his propensity to tamper with the evidence and to influence witnesses could be foreseeable, since “the petitioner is a person having very much influence in the ruling party of Kerala, particularly with the Chief Minister of Kerala”.

Even after his initial arrest and subsequent release on bail, the petitioner was reinstated in service and he continued in service till his retirement holding pivotal posts ignoring his involvement in serious crimes. His involvement in serious crimes prior to this crime, in no way affected his official stature because of his authority in the State government, the court observed.

“The investigation is in the initial stage. Many accused are yet to be arrested, including Swapna Prabha Suresh. Why the prosecution is delaying the arrest of Swapna Prabha Suresh is also a matter of serious concern though she had an active role in the present crime, ” the court noted.

Rejecting the plea for releasing him on medical grounds, the court pointed out that the petitioner was not cooperating with the treatment offered by the prosecution.

His sickness could be addressed by the prosecution agency/jail authorities by providing adequate treatment, it said.