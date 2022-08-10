HC rejects Saritha’s plea for copies of Swapna’s statement

Court says petitioner’s interest is speculative and conjectural

Court says petitioner’s interest is speculative and conjectural

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Saritha S. Nair, accused in the solar cases, seeking a directive to provide her a copy of the statement given by Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate, under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The petitioner alleged that Swapna had made certain imputations against her. Therefore, she needed a copy of the statement to pursue a legal remedy against Swapna for the alleged imputations.

Dismissing Saritha’s petition, Justice Kauser Edappagath observed that no person be it accused, victim or a third party is entitled to a copy of the statement recorded under Section 164 of the code till a final report was filed and cognizance taken.

In the case of a third party/stranger, he/she must additionally show that he/she had a genuine interest in the document. The said interest should be direct and tangible. “An interest which is illusory, or imaginary is no interest whatsoever.”

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner had compelling reasons to believe that the accused in the statement had alleged that the petitioner had conspired with the Chief Minister and others to trap Swapna after her remarks against the State government.

The court pointed out that these were only mere apprehensions of the petitioner. The petitioner could not show any factual basis for the apprehensions. The petitioner could not say how did she come to know that there were imputations against her in the statement. She could not show any real or substantial interest in the document.

“The interest projected is speculative and conjectural.” That apart, further investigation was still going on in the money laundering case registered by the ED. The supplementary complaint was yet to be filed. Therefore, the petitioner was not entitled to get copies of the statement. the court added.