Kochi

HC rejects review pleas against its quota verdict

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam.

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam.   | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

more-in

Refuses to accept Christian management institutions’ contention

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to review its judgment holding that minority community education institutions cannot categorise beneficiaries into different sects within the communities and admit students from such categories to seats reserved for the communities.

The Bench of Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice Shircy V. upheld its earlier ruling while dismissing a batch of review petitions filed by Christian management institutions.

They contended that the minority institutions were entitled to choose people within their community as it was in-built in the protection under Article 30(1) of the Constitution.

Besides, the Christian community managements were not heard by the court before delivering the verdict.

The court had heard only the managements of Muslim educational institutions, they added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2019 9:16:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/hc-rejects-review-pleas-against-its-quota-verdict/article28791737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY