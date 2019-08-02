HC rejects review pleas against its quota verdict

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to review its judgment holding that minority community education institutions cannot categorise beneficiaries into different sects within the communities and admit students from such categories to seats reserved for the communities.

The Bench of Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice Shircy V. upheld its earlier ruling while dismissing a batch of review petitions filed by Christian management institutions.

They contended that the minority institutions were entitled to choose people within their community as it was in-built in the protection under Article 30(1) of the Constitution.

Besides, the Christian community managements were not heard by the court before delivering the verdict.

The court had heard only the managements of Muslim educational institutions, they added.