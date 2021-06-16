HC rejects plea against road construction on Agatti island

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by some of the Agatti islanders against a single judge’s verdict allowing construction of a beach road on the island.

The appeal was filed by Kasmikoya and four other persons. The single judge had earlier dismissed their writ petition, accepting the contention of the Lakshadweep administration that the construction of the beach road was essential for the development of the island and that the petitioners, who had encroached on the government land, had no right to challenge the administration’s actions.

The appeal was dismissed by a Bench comprising Justice S.V. Bhatti and Justice Murali Purushothaman.