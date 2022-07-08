HC rejects petitions against KSRTC-SWIFT

A batch of petitions challenging the formation of the KSRTC-SWIFT was dismissed by the Kerala High Court.

The new company was formed for operating long-distance services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. (KSRTC)

Various trade unions and Public Service Commission rank holders had moved the court against the formation of the company. The petitioners challenged the rationale of the formation of the company on the lines of the KSRTC. However, the court dismissed the petition considering the arguments of the corporation and the State government.

The special government pleader contended that the government could form the company in tune with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. He also contended that the court cannot interfere in the policy decisions of the government.

Counsel for the KSRTC-SWIFT argued that the government decision to form the company would in no way affect those on the rank list. He also questioned the locus standi of the petitioners to challenge the decision to form the company.

The Advocate General, who earlier appeared in the case, had argued that the company would get aid from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.