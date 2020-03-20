HC rejects bail plea of Jolly

KOCHI

20 March 2020

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Jolly Joseph, prime accused in the Kudathayi serial murder case.

Justice V. Shircy while turning down her bail petition observed that prima facie the prosecution was able to convince the court that there was material against the accused. Since the allegation against the petitioner was very grave and serious in nature, if she was released on bail at this stage, there was every likelihood of the accused intimidating the witnesses, the court observed.

A long and continuous period in custody even after filing the final reports was not a ground for releasing an accused on bail, the court added.

According to the petitioner, she had been in judicial custody since her arrest on October 5 last.

When the petition came up, Senior Public Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that there was scientific evidence and statement of witnesses to substantiate offence alleged against the accused.

The petitioner stated that she was arrested merely because of suspicion and no prima facie case was made out against her. She contended that as the Special Investigation Team filed a charge sheet in the case, further detention of the petitioner was not required.