HC rejects bail plea of accused in Maoist case

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Vijith Vijayan, the fourth accused in a case relating to holding of a CPI(Maoist) meeting at Pantheerankavu.

The Bench comprising Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice C. Jayachandran observed that the materials recovered on search and further investigation “prima facie find truth in the allegation” against the accused.

The Special Court for the trial of NIA cases, Ernakulam, had rejected earlier his application for bail in the case.

S. Manu, the Assistant Solicitor General of India appearing for the NIA, argued that the accused was a member of the semi-underground cadre of the CPI(Maoist), entrusted with the task of operating and propagating the ideology in urban areas.

He was an active member of the Students Federation of India (SFI). However, he was misguided and ended up with the students’ organisation, Padantharam, which actively propagated the Maoist ideology.

Dismissing his appeal, the court observed: “We find no mitigating circumstance also to persuade us to grant bail” to him.