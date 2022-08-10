Kochi

HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of vlogger Rifa Mehnu’s husband

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 10, 2022 20:33 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:33 IST

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea by the husband of Rifa Mehnu, a 21-year-old Instagrammer and vlogger who was found dead in her house in Dubai under mysterious circumstances.

Also Read
Vlogger Rifa Mehnu’s body exhumed for post-mortem following parents’ complaint

Dismissing the anticipatory bail petition of Mehnas Mehnu, husband of Rifa, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that custodial interrogation of the petitioner was essential to elicit the truth surrounding his wife’s death.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The court noted that on the ill-fated day, the petitioner and his deceased wife were inside the bedroom, and the deceased was alleged to have hanged herself immediately after the petitioner walked out of the room. The circumstances that would have led the deceased to hang herself was a matter that could be within the knowledge of the petitioner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The prosecution case was that petitioner’s wife had committed suicide on March 1, 2022. The prosecution further alleged that the petitioner had subjected his wife to cruelty prior to her death and also abetted the commission of suicide.

The petitioner contended that the allegations against him were baseless. In fact, he and his wife had a very loving marital life and unfortunately, for reasons unknown to the petitioner, his wife had committed suicide.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...