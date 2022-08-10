HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of vlogger Rifa Mehnu’s husband

‘Custodial interrogation of petitioner essential to elicit the truth’

‘Custodial interrogation of petitioner essential to elicit the truth’

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea by the husband of Rifa Mehnu, a 21-year-old Instagrammer and vlogger who was found dead in her house in Dubai under mysterious circumstances.

Dismissing the anticipatory bail petition of Mehnas Mehnu, husband of Rifa, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that custodial interrogation of the petitioner was essential to elicit the truth surrounding his wife’s death.

The court noted that on the ill-fated day, the petitioner and his deceased wife were inside the bedroom, and the deceased was alleged to have hanged herself immediately after the petitioner walked out of the room. The circumstances that would have led the deceased to hang herself was a matter that could be within the knowledge of the petitioner.

The prosecution case was that petitioner’s wife had committed suicide on March 1, 2022. The prosecution further alleged that the petitioner had subjected his wife to cruelty prior to her death and also abetted the commission of suicide.

The petitioner contended that the allegations against him were baseless. In fact, he and his wife had a very loving marital life and unfortunately, for reasons unknown to the petitioner, his wife had committed suicide.