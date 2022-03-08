HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of hotelier, friend in POCSO case

Woman accused granted bail

Woman accused granted bail

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions by hotelier Roy J. Vayalat and his friend Syju M. Thankachan in a POCSO case registered against them. The court, however, granted bail to Anjali Vadakkepurakkal, another accused in the case, considering the fact that the accused was a woman and aged 24 years. Dismissing the pleas of the hotelier and his friend, Justice Gopinath P. observed that there appeared to be some materials that would indicate that the custodial interrogation of the first accused holier and second accused Syju would be necessary for a proper investigation. The court observed that the statement given by the de facto complainant and the statements recorded from the two women, who accompanied her, indicated clearly that the allegations raised by the complainant were substantially true. The court pointed out that though some materials were relied upon by the counsel appearing for the petitioners to suggest that the conduct of the de facto complainant and others including the minor daughter of the complainant immediately after they left the hotel of the first accused did not suggest that nothing untoward happened. “One cannot ignore the fact that the minor victim has given a detailed statement regarding the harassment meted out to her. It is settled law that in a case like this, the conviction itself can be based on the sole testimony of the minor victim if it inspires confidence in the trial court. Therefore, the statement recorded from the victim under Section 164 of the Cr.P.C assumes significance”.