HC registers suo motu case over the suicide of disabled person

January 24, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday registered a suo motu case in connection with the suicide of Joseph, a 77-year-old physically disabled person in Kozhikode allegedly due to the failure of the government to pay him disability pension for several months. It was registered based on media reports over the suicide. The report said Joseph had approached the panchayat secretary and Peruvannamuzhi Police Station and complained about non-receipt of pension on which he was surviving. His daughter 47-year-old Jincy, also a physically challenged person, was staying in an orphanage. The court said that it deemed it necessary to register a suo motu writ petition to protect the interest of the surviving Jincy.

