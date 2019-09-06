Kochi

HC registers suo motu case on bad state of roads

Move follows letter from judge

The Kerala High Court on Thursday initiated suo motu proceedings on the bad condition of city roads.

The case was initiated on the basis of a letter written by Justice Devan Ramachandran to the Chief Justice on the need for action owing to the poor condition of roads.

The letter said the situation was far worse than last year, with almost all arterial roads in complete disrepair. The Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, Thammanam-Pulleppady road, Thevara Ferry road, Ponnurunni bridge road, Ponnurunni-Chalikkavattom road, and stretches of Vyttila and Kundannur are so pathetic and unmotorable, it added.

The letter pointed out that accidents occurred on the said roads as potholes and craters were not visible, temporarily on account of rain and poor street lighting.

It causes misery to motorists and pedestrians, besides resulting in loss of precious fuel. The letter also said that the roads freshly laid out got destroyed in a month or even in a week.

