HC registers suo motu case against unauthorised fittings in vehicles

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the High Court Registry to initiate suo motu proceedings for violation of road safety standards and motor vehicle laws by owners of vehicles that ply with unauthorised name boards and fittings and alterations.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Harisankar V. Menon also ordered to list the Secretary, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, State Chief Secretary, Transport Secretary, Transport Commissioner, and the State Police Chief as respondents.

The court recently observed that despite various court directives, the use of such motor vehicles, which pose serious threat to the safety of road users, was not being prevented by enforcement officers of the Motor Vehicles department and the police.

They are unable to effectively prevent violation of the road safety standards. Even ambulances, which are classified as emergency vehicles, are fitted with such unauthorised fittings.

Vehicles with unauthorised LED/ laser/ neon lights that are capable of dazzling drivers of oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, and other road users are used, posing a potential threat to their safety, the court said.