HC refuses to stay probe against Dileep

Conspiracy to murder investigating officers in actor sexual assault case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined a plea of actor Dileep to stay the investigation into the allegation that he and the other accused had hatched a conspiracy to murder the investigating officers in the actor sexual assault case.

Justice K. Haripal observed that the investigation could go on and not be stayed, when counsel for the actor sought to stay the investigation till the disposal of his petition challenging the registration of the case against him.

Meanwhile, the judge ordered that the petition be posted for detailed hearing before another judge next week as he could not hear the petition in detail since he would be retiring in May from service.

Opposing the plea, the Crime Branch said the forensic examination report on the mobile phones of the accused pointed to deletion of a major part of the data with regard to the criminal conspiracy.

It pointed out that major extraction of data took place on January 29 and 30, 2022 after the Kerala High Court directed them to produce the phones before the Registrar General. It was crystal clear that Dileep, thus, had tampered with the evidence.

It also pointed out that the Crime Branch had obtained vital evidence against Dileep and others on analysis of the forensic reports.

Refuting the allegation regarding the deletion of data from his phones, Dileep contended that the allegations had been raised to scandalise him. He said it was necessary for him, his brother, and his brother-in-law to send the mobiles phones, which they had used for communicating with director Balachandrakumar, to the forensic laboratory to retrieve the data relating to the communication.

It was done with the sole purpose of enabling them to cross-examine Mr. Balachandrakumar in future . Besides, the mobile phones were sent to the forensic lab in Mumbai through a reputed courier agency. There was nothing illegal in extracting the data from their own mobile phones.

The allegation that they had concealed the mobile phones within a few days of the revelation by Balachandrakumar was incorrect and misleading.