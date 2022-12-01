  1. EPaper
HC refuses to interfere in plea challenging Lok Ayukta notice

December 01, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has refused to interfere in a petition challenging the Lok Ayukta notice to probe the purchase of personal protection equipment and other medical equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak at an allegedly high rate.

Rajan N. Khobragade, the then Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, and a few others had moved the High Court against the Lok Ayukta notice.

A Division Bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali noted that the Lok Ayukta could look into complaints of corruption and other malpractices. The Bench posted the case for orders.

