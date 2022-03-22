HC raps govt. for allowing hoardings in public places

Despite ban on such installations

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the State government for taking a decision to allow erection of flag poles, banners, unauthorised boards, flags, and banners in public places despite a High Court ban on such installations.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the oral observation while dealing with a writ petition filed by St. Stephen's Malankara Catholic Church and others against the unauthorised installation of hoardings and other advertisement boards near their premises.

An all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday had decided not to refuse political parties and religious and cultural organisations the “opportunity” to campaign using publicity material, including flags, banners, and hoardings. The meeting had taken a decision to permit festoons on footpaths in connection with festivals and conferences without obstructing public movement.

The court noted that the political parties were of the general view that banners and flags should not be installed without the permission of the competent authorities, especially when a High Court order was in force. However, they did not have the gumption to take such a stance before the court.

The court also wondered how could such parties take the State forward when they were bent on violating court orders.