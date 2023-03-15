ADVERTISEMENT

HC raps Chief Secretary for not complying with directive

March 15, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has slammed the Chief Secretary for not complying with its directive in a case pertaining to the use of unutilised land allotted for the construction of a canal in Kothamangalam under the Periyar Valley Irrigation Project.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan made the observation while issuing an order on a petition filed by K.S. Damodar Elayath and others from Iramalloor, seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the Chief Secretary for non-compliance with the High Court directive.

The court observed that the Chief Secretary had prima facie committed contempt of court. “These types of contempt cases were coming regularly before the court. If a direction was issued by the court to do certain things within a time limit, it was the duty of the officer concerned to pass appropriate orders within that the timeframe. The officer was violating the orders issued by the court. This should be stopped. The Chief Secretary should take necessary steps to see that the order of the court was obeyed by officers of the State in letter and spirit,” the court said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also directed the Chief Secretary to appear before it on April 3, if he did not implement the directive by then.

The court had earlier directed the Chief Secretary to pass appropriate orders after hearing all the affected parties within six months on the matter. According to them, the land belonging to them was acquired for the canal project. They alleged that the leftover land after the construction of the canal was going to be utilised for other purposes such as establishment of solar power panel and distribution to landless people.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US