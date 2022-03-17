HC quashes UAPA, sedition charges against Roopesh

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday set aside the charges slapped under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Maoist leader Roopesh in connection with the three cases registered at Kuttiadi and Valayam police stations in Kozhikode.

The Bench comprising Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice C. Jayachandran passed the verdict while allowing the petitions filed by Roopesh.

The Bench held that sanction under the UAPA granted by the government after six months from the date of receipt of the recommendation of the authority headed by a High Court Judge was not valid.

The Bench observed that the sanction accorded to prosecute the petitioner was vitiated as the same had not been issued within the time stipulated in the UAPA and the rules. The government sat over the sanction for six months, violating the time frame prescribed in the rules .The statutory mandate of time having not been complied with, the Special Court could not take cognisance of the offences under the provisions of UAPA and rules.

The petitioner pointed out that under the UAPA and the rules framed thereunder, a specific time of seven days was provided, within which the authority concerned had to make a recommendation. The appropriate government has to issue a sanction within another seven days from the receipt of the recommendation. The sanction issued by the government was delayed.