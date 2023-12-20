HC quashes transfer of C-DAC scientist

December 20, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has quashed an order transferring Balan C., a senior scientist at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvanathapuram, who has a son with 65% permanent locomotor disability to Jammu and Kashmir. The Bench passed the verdict recently while allowing a petition filed by the scientist against dismissal of his application challenging his transfer by the Central Administrative Tribunal, Ernakulam Bench. The court observed that balancing of administrative interest and individual interest of an employee vis-a-vis the rights of a child with disability will have to be primarily done by the organisation. The court found that the organisation had ignored petitioner’s request to remain in Thiruvananthapuram based on his responsibility to take care of the child. The court further observed that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 enacted by Parliament, recognizing the principles arising out of UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, reiterated that a person with disability shall have the right to live in community and the government must provide necessary assistance to them to enjoy the life in equal measures with others.

