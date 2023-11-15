HamberMenu
HC quashes revocation of election of teachers’ representatives to Kufos governing council

November 15, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has quashed the revocation of election of three assistant professors as teachers’ representatives to the governing council of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos).

The court issued the order recently on a writ petition field by Rajesh K. and two other assistant professors elected to the governing council of the varsity. According the Kufos (Amendment) Act 2021, the elected members were to be three persons elected by a single vote from among the heads of departments and teachers of the university faculty, of whom one shall be a woman. The notification was issued following a complaint lodged with the Chancellor that the petitioners were not elected in accordance with the amended Act.

The court said the petitioners had been elected as per a legal provision which was validly enacted. The effect of the amended provision was only with respect to elections which are to follow the amended provision and cannot be applied to elections which are already over.

