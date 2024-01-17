GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC quashes returning officer’s order on election to college union executive committee

January 17, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed the order of the returning officer for elections to the union of Nirmalagiri College, Kuthuparamba, Kannur, allowing the chairperson to exercise her casting vote for electing three representatives to the executive committee from the college union council.

The court observed that it would be open to the Kannur University Vice-Chancellor to decide as to whether drawing of lots or any other method should be adopted for forming the executive committee in case the members are equally divided. The court directed the V-C to take a decision within two weeks.

The court issued the order while allowing a writ petition by Ashwin E. and two other elected members of the college union council challenging the returning officer’s decision. According to the petitioners, the number of candidates from both the Kerala Students’ Union and the Students Federation of India elected to the council was equal. As per the byelaw of the Kannur University/college campus students Union, the union council has to elect three representatives to the executive committee.

Since the petitioners and their three rival candidates had got equal number of votes, Ahila Fathima, chairperson of the union, exercised her casting vote and elected Mohammed Adnan T.P., Abin George, and Sethin Stany to the executive committee.

The court said clause 15 of the byelaw for the affiliated college/university campus students union would clearly show that the chairman had a casting vote only when the union council and the executive committee take decisions. The executive committee, admittedly, was not formed, and hence, a casting vote cannot be used for the formation of the executive committee. Besides, the chairperson belonging to a particular faction cannot be expected to maintain impartiality, and therefore, it is unwise to permit the chairperson to exercise casting vote to elect a member to the executive committee.

