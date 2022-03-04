Kerala HC quashes proceedings against nuns

Alleged publication of rape victim’s photo

The Kerala High Court has quashed all proceedings in a case registered against two nuns for publishing the photo of a victim, another nun, involved in a rape case, thus revealing her identify.

The allegation against the accused was that they had circulated the photo on social media. However, investigation found that the petitioners had sent e-mail to three mediapersons.

It was clear that the report sent by the petitioners through e-mail to three media persons was meant for publication. However, the name or the identity of the victim was not disclosed at all, the court noted.

The court, which went through the e-mail, found that it was specifically stated at the end of the report that the identity as well as the face of the victim shall not be published. Though a photograph of the victim along with a few other priests was shown in the e-mail, it was specifically stated that the identity as well as the face of the victim shall not be published, noted Justice Kauser Edappagath.

The court also found that the name of the victim was not disclosed at all.

The circumstance in the case showed that there was no intention on the part of the nuns to disclose the identity of the victim involved in the sexual offence to the public at large or even to a third party, the court held.